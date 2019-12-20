John the Baptist would oppose LGBT, pro-abortion politicians, Pachamama

In a Gaudete Sunday homily on December 15, 2019, a Florida Catholic priest asserted that if St. John the Baptist were alive today he would challenge pro-abortion politicians who claim to be ‘good … More

In a Gaudete Sunday homily on December 15, 2019, a Florida Catholic priest asserted that if St. John the Baptist were alive today he would challenge pro-abortion politicians who claim to be ‘good Catholics,’ the normalization of homosexuality, ‘Pachamama’ idolatry within the walls of the Vatican, and those who leave the Church.