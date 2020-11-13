Vatican Gets Ready for Electric Cars

After the photovoltaic panels, the LED lighting, a better thermal insulation, the elimination of toxic substances, car charging columns have appeared in the Vatican, IlMessaggero.it (November 11) writes.The Vatican plans to use only electric cars because they are ecological and more convenient for the short distances inside the Vatican. The average mileage for a Vatican car is only about 6,000 kilometres per year.Further car charging stations will be installed at the four Roman basilicas.