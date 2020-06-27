Clicks18
Are we entering the Dark Ages that G.K. Chesterton predicted?
To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate: give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife Be sure to follow my channel for more great content! In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, famed Chesterton scholar Dale Ahlquist joins Jonathon Van Maren to discuss what G.K. Chesterton would make not only of the riots happening in the United States but of the current dreadful state of the world. Ahlquist and Van Maren discuss the possibility of the coming ‘dark ages’ of society and what Christians need to do to save the culture for future generations, including taking their kids out of public school.