Viganò Insists: Conspirators Used Vatican II To Demolish Church

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò responded on MarcoTosatti.com (July 6) to Sandro Magister who claimed that Viganò's criticism of Vatican II is “on the brink of a schism.”
Viganó regrets that he is not talked to but “saddled with epithets” and notices that in the Church the label used to put the adversary in a position of inferiority, unworthy of attention or response, is “Lefebvrian” - while on the socio-political front it is “fascist.”
Viganò re-states that we were all “deceived" by those who used Vatican II as a "container equipped with its own implicit authority” while “distorting its purpose.”
Those deceived didn't imagine - Viganò explains - that at Vatican II a minority of well-organised conspirators used a Council "to demolish the Church from within.”
Viganò says that “intentional ambiguity" in the texts aimed at keeping opposing and irreconcilable visions together, "in the name of an evaluation of utility and to the detriment of revealed Truth.” Thus, he suggests again "to forget" Vatican II en bloc.
He observes that the proponents of Vatican II knew how to practice a damnatio memoriae, not just with one Council but "with everything" to the point of affirming that "their council was the first of the new church," and that beginning with that "the old religion and the old Mass were finished.”
Yet, contradicting interpretations of Vatican II show for Viganò how much damage was done by the deliberate adoption of a language "that was so murky that it legitimised opposing and contrary interpretations, on the basis of which the famous conciliar springtime then occurred.”
