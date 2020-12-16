Clicks25
Professor and Chairman of Medicine, Dr. Robert Lahita on Skepticism and Concerns of COVID-19 Vaccine
As COVID-19 vaccinations begin in the U.S., a new survey indicated mixed opinions among Americans, about when it comes to getting vaccinated. In its latest report, the Kaiser Family Foundation, found that 71 percent of those asked said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine; however, this left almost a quarter of adults that said they would "probably or definitely" not get a COVID-19 vaccine, even if it was available for free and deemed safe by scientists. Dr. Robert Lahita, professor of Medicine at New York Medical College and chairman of medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital, joins to address the skepticism surrounding the covid vaccine and what his message is to those concerned about taking the vaccine. With the FDA recently sharing its review of data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Lahita discusses what is known so far about its effectiveness and any possible side effects. The chairman of medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital also explains what are some best practices or precautions to follow as the number of Americans sickened by coronavirus continues to rise. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly
Extensive studies have found vaccines to be only 40% effective. Also there has not been enough people vaccinated from the general population to determine the short term side effects. What about the long term side effects? Also COVID has a low morbidity rate and if you have a healthy immune system it is not lethal. Some in Britain who have taken the vaccine have had serious side effects like …More
