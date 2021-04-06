Catholic University, Gonzaga, Reaches NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Finals | EWTN News Nightly Monday night is the championship game in the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament. For the fourth time … More





Monday night is the championship game in the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament. For the fourth time in five tournaments, a Catholic school has reached the finals. Undefeated Gonzaga University, a Jesuit University in Washington State, faces Baylor. Gonzaga is trying to win the first NCAA Basketball title in school history, but the Zags would not be the first Catholic school to win a championship. Since the 1960s, Villanova, Georgetown, Marquette and Loyola Chicago have all won titles. Author of "Miracles on the Hardwood: The Hope-and-a-Prayer Story of a Winning Tradition in Catholic College Basketball," John Gasaway, joins to discuss why Catholic colleges have done so well in basketball and not as well in other sports. Traditionally, Catholic high schools have been very good in basketball as well, Gasaway shares if that is part of the reason Catholic colleges do good too. Four Catholic Schools made the NCAA Round of 16 this year. The author explains if this is a trend he expects to see continue. He also tells us whether any of the coaches or players currently in college basketball are practicing Catholics.