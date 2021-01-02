Clicks351
A United Nations compound in America? Wake up. Salt Lake City.

UTAH: "Since Sunday evening we took over this compound. This is a UN compound and considered international territory."
Dang
Cuthbert Mayne
  • Report
What about The security guard’s human rights ? Of not wanting something done to her that she doesn’t want done ? Does that not count? Is it because she’s black and the person filming this is a Karen gone awol. (I’m guessing here, from that irritating voice and lack of coherent questioning, and the characteristic ending of each sentence with a high intonation, as if everything is a question...the …More
What about The security guard’s human rights ? Of not wanting something done to her that she doesn’t want done ? Does that not count? Is it because she’s black and the person filming this is a Karen gone awol. (I’m guessing here, from that irritating voice and lack of coherent questioning, and the characteristic ending of each sentence with a high intonation, as if everything is a question...the most loathsome self righteous creature God never created)
Ultraviolet
  • Report
The EU/ U.N.'s very broad notion of human rights isn't (thanks be to God) part of the legal framework here in Yankee-Land.
Ultraviolet
  • Report
Not too much of a shock. Embassies are legally considered extensions of foreign territory.
