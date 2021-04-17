299. Humbled and exalted

Jesus tells us:“For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted.” Luke, chapter 14, verse 11Whoever raises himself in the will and wisdom of God humbles himself before the splendour of God’s presence in his neighbour. He enters into a relationship with God and he discovers Jesus in the life and heart of others. Jesus raises us in his Light so that we can see clearly in our life and with the wish that his Light will spring up and be lowered onto others.To rise and to lower oneself, if it’s God’s will, it’s exactly the same reality. To humble oneself before God is to be lifted up in God. To be lifted up in God is to lower oneself before God.We lower ourselves before God to recognize his Kingship in our life. Jesus is Lord of our existence and we recognize him as such. Our humiliation before Jesus is a testimony of the humility received from God, a testimony of faith received from God for others. We affirm with all our being that there is no one superior to Jesus.Then, we are raised in Jesus since his Love lifts us up and leads us into reality and truth.To humble oneself before Jesus and to be raised in Jesus allows humility to become our sister.Book: Let's be LovedNormand Thomas