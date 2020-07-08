Bishop Barron on Social Media and the Catholic Culture of Contempt

Friends, Catholics must stop tearing each other apart online. We should be outraged by those who send virulent comments to one another, preventing actually fruitful evangelical conversation. Calumny,… More

Friends, Catholics must stop tearing each other apart online. We should be outraged by those who send virulent comments to one another, preventing actually fruitful evangelical conversation. Calumny, the mean-spirited accusation of another person, is a violation of both charity and justice. Who could possibly blame a non-believer for thinking, “I don’t want any part of that group” if they see how Catholics engage each other on social media? Join me in standing against this.