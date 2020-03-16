300 Americans are Alive Today Who Survived Abortions

They Represent 61 Million Who Didn’t

Roe v. Wade,

Gianna: Aborted, and Lived to Tell about It

The anniversary of the infamous Supreme Court abortion decision,is upon us again. And here we are, 61 million abortions later.Some of the most powerful spokespersons againstare those who survived an attempted abortion. At least 300 Americans alive today are in that category. Here we will highlight three such survivors.A couple of months ago, I heard a dramatic talk from Gianna Jessen of Tennessee. Born in 1977, Gianna survived a saline abortion, and her story has been told in a Focus on the Family book,Gianna has even run two marathons, despite the cerebral palsy caused by the abortion-attempt. It took her several hours longer than the average runner to complete the 26.2 miles. But she made it. Twice.Some say she lacks a “quality of life,” but she asks (as I recall), “Who are you to judge my ‘quality of life’?” Thanks to the faithfulness of the Lord, she has a high “quality of life,” thank you very much.