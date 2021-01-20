Revealing! Curia Cardinal Blames Church For Biden’s Abortion Support

Cardinal Peter Turkson, the Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Development, worries about Joe Biden’s views on abortion.He told NcRegister.com (January 20) that these views are contrary to Church teaching but rooted in “not having done our work as a Church.”This has allowed “certain tendencies to become main features of our societies” and enabled a ["Catholic"] politician to emerge who represents them, as Turkson puts it. He wishes that the Church can work with Biden "to probably find a middle way” [between life and death?].Francis shares Biden's views on climate change and poverty ideology, mass-immigration, and pleasing the rich and their media.One of the biggest donors for Biden's Inauguration is the murderous abortion network Planned Parenthood. Hours before becoming the US president, Biden attended a January 20 Eucharist in Washington Cathedral (video below).