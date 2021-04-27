April 28 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 12,24-25.13,1-5a. The word of God continued to spread and grow. After Barnabas and Saul completed their relief mission, they returned to Jerus… More

Acts of the Apostles 12,24-25.13,1-5a.

The word of God continued to spread and grow.

After Barnabas and Saul completed their relief mission, they returned to Jerusalem, taking with them John, who is called Mark.

Now there were in the church at Antioch prophets and teachers: Barnabas, Symeon who was called Niger, Lucius of Cyrene, Manaen who was a close friend of Herod the tetrarch, and Saul.

While they were worshiping the Lord and fasting, the holy Spirit said, "Set apart for me Barnabas and Saul for the work to which I have called them."

Then, completing their fasting and prayer, they laid hands on them and sent them off.

So they, sent forth by the holy Spirit, went down to Seleucia and from there sailed to Cyprus.

When they arrived in Salamis, they proclaimed the word of God in the Jewish synagogues. They had John also as their assistant.



Psalms 67(66),2-3.5.6.8.

May God have pity on us and bless us;

may he let his face shine upon us.

So may your way be known upon earth;

among all nations, your salvation.



May the nations be glad and exult

because you rule the peoples in equity;

the nations on the earth you guide.



May the peoples praise you, O God;

may all the peoples praise you!

May God bless us,

and may all the ends of the earth fear him!