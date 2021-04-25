The Biden-Harris Push for Abortion: A look at recent headlines The Biden-Harris administration has taken several recent actions to expand abortion, including the FDA now allowing abortion pills … More





The Biden-Harris administration has taken several recent actions to expand abortion, including the FDA now allowing abortion pills through the mail during the Coronavirus pandemic. We discuss these headlines and the Biden-Harris administration’s recent push to expand abortion with Dr. Donna Harrison of American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), Susan B. Anthony List’s Autumn Christensen, and Human Coalition’s Rev. Dean Nelson. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: The Biden-Harris Push for Abortion: A look at recent headlinesThe Biden-Harris administration has taken several recent actions to expand abortion, including the FDA now allowing abortion pills through the mail during the Coronavirus pandemic. We discuss these headlines and the Biden-Harris administration’s recent push to expand abortion with Dr. Donna Harrison of American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), Susan B. Anthony List’s Autumn Christensen, and Human Coalition’s Rev. Dean Nelson. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.