Alta Trinità Beata - Lauda No. 31 from ‘Laudario di Cortona’ (c. 1270-1297) by an anonymous composer. Alta Trinità beata, da noi sempre adorata, Trinità gloriosa unità maravigliosa, Tu sei manna saporosa e tutta desiderosa. High and blessed Trinity, By us always adored. Glorious Trinity, Marvelous unity, You are savory manna and all that we can desire. Sung after Communion on Trinity Sunday (07.06.20) at Blackfriars, Oxford. The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/wqD61zyN87Y