DAY OF WRATH
Dies iræ, dies illa
Solvet sæclum in favilla,
Teste David cum Sibylla.
The day of wrath, that day
will dissolve the world in ashes,
David being witness along with the Sibyl.
Quantus tremor est futurus,
Quando Judex est venturus,
Cuncta stricte discussurus
How great will be the quaking,
when the Judge is about to come,
strictly investigating all things.
