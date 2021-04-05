DAY OF WRATH Dies iræ, dies illa Solvet sæclum in favilla, Teste David cum Sibylla. The day of wrath, that day will dissolve the world in ashes, David being witness along with the Sibyl. Quantus … More

DAY OF WRATH



Dies iræ, dies illa

Solvet sæclum in favilla,

Teste David cum Sibylla.



The day of wrath, that day

will dissolve the world in ashes,

David being witness along with the Sibyl.



Quantus tremor est futurus,

Quando Judex est venturus,

Cuncta stricte discussurus



How great will be the quaking,

when the Judge is about to come,

strictly investigating all things.