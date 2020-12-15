Head of the World Doctors Alliance and vice president of the newly formed World Freedom Alliance, Cahill also said the state has no right to coerce citizens to be take a COVID-19 vaccine.

“People of the world have natural rights to natural law, and freedom to think, of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom to practice religion, but most importantly, bodily integrity,” Cahill said at the Truth Over Fear Summit organized by Catholic broadcaster Patrick Coffin. “So it is entirely unlawful for anyone to do that.”
American lawyer Alan Dershowitz “says the police have the power to take your shirt sleeves up and jab you,” and that “forced vaccines are coming,” Coffin pointed out to Cahill in a virtual Q&A.
“That’s a misinterpretation of the law,” rejoined Cahill, who was asked in June to resign from the European Union’s Scientific Committee of the Innovative Medicines Initiative over her views on the coronavirus crisis.
“So, we have inalienable natural rights of bodily integrity, and just because lawyers might say something doesn’t make it true.”
The World Freedom Alliance, which announced its formation in early November and which represents some 35 countries, has “a lot of police supporting us now,” she added.
In the United Kingdom, the “government can now have people come into your home and take away your children forcibly,” and in the state of Victoria, Australia, the law allows state agents to “come and forcibly vaccinate you,” Cahill said.
She is working with a number of veterans in the United Kingdom. “And we are encouraging the military and retired police to contact us,” she added.
“We are working with former military and police to form local neighborhood defenses of the home, that you could have, you know, 12 or 20 families that you could text in an emergency where the police are unlawfully invading your home,” Cahill said.
“So, I think it’s not about the virus anymore. It’s about an infringement of our rights and privacy,” she told Coffin.
“And what we’ve seen insidiously is in the last 20 years, they have brought in so-called laws about infectious diseases” that are being used by governments “to curtail their fundamental freedom. And in a way, we have to thank COVID-19 because it’s a wake-up call for all of us to say these laws have gone too far,” Cahill observed.
“We will develop courses to educate people that what the police and the state are doing is unlawful, we will have coordination of lawyers to hold individual police to account because they are engaged in unlawful and criminal behavior,” she told Coffin.
“And if we can take a number of them to court, we will choose worldwide the best jurisdictions with those strongest laws that we will then initiate class actions that people can sue if the same thing has happened to them.”
