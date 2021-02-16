EWTN News Nightly | Monday, February 15, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: President Joe Biden, who spent the Valentine’s weekend at Camp David, has issued an Executive Order that sets up what is … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: President Joe Biden, who spent the Valentine's weekend at Camp David, has issued an Executive Order that sets up what is being called "The White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships." Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach, but it was still not enough. The former president thanked the Senators who voted to acquit, saying "They stood for the Constitution." Senior Editor for the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, joins to discuss the acquittal of former President Donald Trump, for the second time. Meanwhile, Italy has appointed a new prime minister over the weekend. Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed over the bell of power to the new Prime Minister Mario Draghi in a traditional ceremony on Saturday. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to tell us more about who Mario Draghi is. And finally this evening, as Lent draws closer, there are changes to the Ash Wednesday services this year, amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Dean and acting president of the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception at the Dominican House of Studies, Father Thomas Petri, talks about how the Church has handled the distribution of ashes, historically.