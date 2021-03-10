President Joe Biden Visits Historic Hardware Store in Washington D.C. to See Impact of PPP President Joe Biden visited a historic hardware store in the nation’s capital Tuesday, discussing with the … More





President Joe Biden visited a historic hardware store in the nation's capital Tuesday, discussing with the owners and workers the critical importance of the Payroll Protection Program—which was launched under former President Donald Trump-- and how the pandemic has impacted the business. Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, from the White House briefing room, reminded small business owners financial help is available by going to SBA.gov. And while the president hasn't given any formal news conferences yet, the press secretary confirmed President Biden will give a prime time TV address concerning the pandemic this Thursday night. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.