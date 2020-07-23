Ohio man in custody after kneeling on crying White child's neck, praising Black Lives Matter

An Ohio man who was out on parole has been thrown in jail and awaits new felony charges after a photo circulated on social media showing him posing with his knee to the neck of a crying, White 2-year-old boy alongside a message referencing Black Lives Matter.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office first became aware of the photo circulating social media on Tuesday and appears to be a direct reference to the former Minnesota cop, Derek Chauvin, who leaned on the neck of George Floyd before he died, sparking months of protests and unrest across the U.S.
Read here: www.foxnews.com
