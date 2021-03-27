Angelus Domini

 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
LawrenceOP-Fan
A beautiful detail of the archangel Gabriel from the High Altar in the Rosary Shrine in London which I serve as Parish Priest and Rector. The stonework has just been cleaned, the marble columns have been polished, and the diapered walls have just been re-gilded. Restoration is on-going, and will be complete, I hope, in mid-April!

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
