Angelus Domini A beautiful detail of the archangel Gabriel from the High Altar in the Rosary Shrine in London which I serve as Parish Priest and Rector. The stonework has just been cleaned, the … More

Angelus Domini



A beautiful detail of the archangel Gabriel from the High Altar in the Rosary Shrine in London which I serve as Parish Priest and Rector. The stonework has just been cleaned, the marble columns have been polished, and the diapered walls have just been re-gilded. Restoration is on-going, and will be complete, I hope, in mid-April!



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr