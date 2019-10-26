Clicks915

Schönborn hasn't seen the images of people bowing before the statues

Jason Calvi on Twitter: "Pope Francis called controversial statues "Pachamama." That word refers to something worshipped in the Andes. This Amazon Synod Cardinal told me he hadn't seen the images I …More
Jason Calvi on Twitter: "Pope Francis called controversial statues "Pachamama." That word refers to something worshipped in the Andes. This Amazon Synod Cardinal told me he hadn't seen the images I did of people bowing before the statues."
aderito
he must be blind
Italia49
He supports anything OF does
Don Reto Nay
Schönborn "didn't see" the images? What difference does that make? Why does he not answer the question?
