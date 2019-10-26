Schönborn hasn't seen the images of people bowing before the statues

Jason Calvi on Twitter: "Pope Francis called controversial statues "Pachamama." That word refers to something worshipped in the Andes. This Amazon Synod Cardinal told me he hadn't seen the images I … More

Jason Calvi on Twitter: "Pope Francis called controversial statues "Pachamama." That word refers to something worshipped in the Andes. This Amazon Synod Cardinal told me he hadn't seen the images I did of people bowing before the statues."