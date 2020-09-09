Renowned Slovakian violinist Andrej Matis ordained as Catholic priest | SW NEWS | 151

shalomworld From the concert hall to the Catholic sanctuary. That’s the incredible story of Father Andrej Matis who was ordained a priest of Opus Dei in Rome on Saturday. The 31-year-old Slovakian … More

shalomworld From the concert hall to the Catholic sanctuary. That’s the incredible story of Father Andrej Matis who was ordained a priest of Opus Dei in Rome on Saturday. The 31-year-old Slovakian was formerly a professional musician and worked for several years as a violinist in the renowned Mucha Chamber Music Quartet, performing in concerts in Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, France, Austria, and Luxembourg. On Saturday, however, he and 28 other men were ordained to the sacred priesthood by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at Rome’s Church of Sant'Eugenio. Before the ceremony, Father Matis explained the importance of beauty in evangelization suggesting that it can, "open up doors and sometimes show people the right path in life." Hungary and Holy See discuss protecting persecuted Christians The Government of Hungary has held talks with the Holy See on how to best protect persecuted Christians around the globe. The meeting at the Vatican took place on Thursday between the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, and the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, Bishop Paul Gallagher. Following the meeting, Mr. Szijjártó said that both parties recognized that Christianity is currently facing attacks, “from all directions and aspects”, meaning, he said, physical abuse, as well as political and ideological attacks. Cardinal Parolin expresses Church’s solidarity with Lebanese people The Vatican’s top diplomat has visited Lebanon to express the solidarity of the Universal Church with those presently suffering in the Middle Eastern country. The Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, made his visit on Thursday. He met with the Lebanese Bishops, representatives of different religious communities, and humanitarian organizations at the St. George Maronite Cathedral in the capital city of Beirut. He then celebrated Holy Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa which lies to the north of the capital. In his homily, Cardinal Parolin encouraged the people of Lebanon to, “continue to hope and to find the strength and energy to set out again.” 40 Days for Life gets ready for launch this month The global pro-life initiative, 40 Days for Life, gets underway this month. The biannual campaign starts on September the 23rd. It features community outreach, prayer, fasting and peaceful vigils outside abortion clinics with practical help on offer to mothers who choose not to abort their unborn child. 40 Days for Life was founded in 2004 by members of the Brazos Valley Coalition for Life in the U.S. State of Texas. 16 years later and it is now present in 63 countries around the globe. Nuestra Señora de la Merced to be crowned on September 24 It’s been announced that one of the Philippines most beloved images of the Blessed Virgin Mary is to be crowned by the local bishop later this month. The statue of Nuestra Señora de la Merced or Our Lady or Mercy in Tarlac City will be crowned on September the 24th. In preparation for the ceremony, a nine-day novena of Holy Masses will be offered in honor of Our Lady at the diocesan shrine where the Marian image is to be found. The statue is the second Marian image to be granted an episcopal coronation within the northern Philippine diocese. New Catholic organization to promote Eucharistic procession across the United States A new Catholic organization aimed at promoting Eucharistic processions and rosary rallies across the United States has been launched. Called “Unite Our Nation” the initiative is the brainchild of the Wisconsin based apostolate, Men of Christ. Spurred on by the apparent success of their first ever Eucharistic procession and rosary rally held last month at Wisconsin's capital city, Madison, the organization now hopes to go state to state and nationwide.