Conference on the Importance of Our Lady of Guadalupe Begins Saturday | EWTN News Nightly A conference set to begin this Saturday, both in-person and virtually, will examine the importance of Our … More





A conference set to begin this Saturday, both in-person and virtually, will examine the importance of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico has spawned many works in both Spanish and English, including music, writing and prayers. The conference called "Guadalupe at the Break of Dawn," will feature lectures from theologians, art historians and musicians. President of the Institute for Advanced Catholic Studies at the University of Southern California, Fr. Dorian Llywelyn, joins to tell us about the conference and why it is being held now rather than closer to the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in December. Fr. Dorian explains why the project is called "Guadalupe at the Break of Dawn." Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to St. Juan Diego, and her image miraculously appeared on his tilma. Fr. Dorian now shares more about the life of Saint Juan Diego. He gives our viewers insight on where they can find information about the conference and Our Lady of Guadalupe. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Conference on the Importance of Our Lady of Guadalupe Begins Saturday | EWTN News NightlyA conference set to begin this Saturday, both in-person and virtually, will examine the importance of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico has spawned many works in both Spanish and English, including music, writing and prayers. The conference called "Guadalupe at the Break of Dawn," will feature lectures from theologians, art historians and musicians. President of the Institute for Advanced Catholic Studies at the University of Southern California, Fr. Dorian Llywelyn, joins to tell us about the conference and why it is being held now rather than closer to the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in December. Fr. Dorian explains why the project is called "Guadalupe at the Break of Dawn." Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to St. Juan Diego, and her image miraculously appeared on his tilma. Fr. Dorian now shares more about the life of Saint Juan Diego. He gives our viewers insight on where they can find information about the conference and Our Lady of Guadalupe. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly