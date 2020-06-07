catholicproductions The Holy Trinity is the most fundamental of all truths in the Christian faith that all other truths of the faith rest upon. The difference between the mystery of the Holy Trinity … More

catholicproductions The Holy Trinity is the most fundamental of all truths in the Christian faith that all other truths of the faith rest upon. The difference between the mystery of the Holy Trinity and most, if not all, other mysteries of our faith is that this mystery of the Trinity is not about what God has done for us but about who God is in himself. Check out this video with Dr. Brant Pitre to learn more about the Holy trinity and the readings for this upcoming Sunday Mass. To learn more about the connection between the Gospel reading, Responsorial Psalm, and the Old Testament reading for this Sunday's Mass, subscribe today to The Mass Readings Explained: