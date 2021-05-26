BREAKING: Francis To End Summorum Pontificum Pope Francis told the bishops of Italy in their conference this week that he is working on the late stages of a document that will end Summorum … More

BREAKING: Francis To End Summorum Pontificum



Pope Francis told the bishops of Italy in their conference this week that he is working on the late stages of a document that will end Summorum Pontificum. What will you do? Will you submit to error?



youtu.be/9IhaSAbG9TE