Andrea Bocelli - Hallelujah (live at Teatro Regio di Parma)

After smashing live stream records with an historic Easter performance at Milan’s Duomo, Bocelli returns this holiday season with a new album Believe (Sugar/Decca Records) and a spectacular live event from the stunning Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy on December 12. Tickets for ‘Believe in Christmas’ can be purchased exclusively HERE starting today and will be available to stream for fans globally.



Filmed in the round, this one-off, multi-camera event featuring Andrea, musicians and special guests, will be streamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions (see times below). Bocelli is teaming up with creative director Franco Dragone (best known for his ground-breaking work with Cirque Du Soleil) for a magical performance to usher in the festive season.



Livestream times around the globe included:

December 12th - Livestream #1: Italy, Europe & UK (21.00 CET / 20.00 GMT)

December 12th - Livestream #2: South America (20.00 BRT & ART)

December 12th - Livestream #3: East Coast North America (20.00 EST)

December 12th - Livestream #4: West Coast North America & Central America (20.00 PST /22.00 CST)

December 13th – Livestream #5: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (20.00 AEDT, 22.00 NZDT & 18.00 JST & KST)



