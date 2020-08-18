Clicks17
It’s a mortal sin to vote for pro-abortion politician
Is it a sin to vote for a pro-abotion candidate? Patrick Madrid, www.surprisedbytruth.com, uses scripture to answer this question. Please form your conscience according to TRUTH.
Patrick Madrid, www.surprisedbytruth.com, uses scripture to answer this question. Please form your conscience according to TRUTH.
