Why Pope Francis does not kneel or genuflect during Mass

This clip is taken during Holy Mass on the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, Milan, Italy, 25 March 2017. Pope Francis can be seen informing his MC at the start of the Creed that he wished to kneel during the 'Et Incarnatus Est'. It was, of course, at the Annunciation that God became Man so kneeling during these words is especially significant. The struggle to stand again explains the Pope's general avoidance of kneeling or genuflecting during services.