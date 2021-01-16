Beware Of Heretical Priests - Bro. Michael Dimond and Bro. Peter Dimond July 3, 2007 Radio Program Bishop Dolan on baptism, salvation, Fr. Feeney and “Feeneyites.” Hear his own heretical words. Hear … More

July 3, 2007 Radio Program Bishop Dolan on baptism, salvation, Fr. Feeney and “Feeneyites.” Hear his own heretical words. Hear a true heretic in action. This is a must-listen if you are familiar with this bishop. This program also discusses other things.