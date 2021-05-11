Clicks7
Servant Of Divine Mercy
Pope Francis and the German Catholic Problem (Plus Blessings this week) Germany’s Catholic clergy are defying a recent Holy See pronouncement backed by Pope Francis regarding the blessing of unions …More
Pope Francis and the German Catholic Problem (Plus Blessings this week)

Germany’s Catholic clergy are defying a recent Holy See pronouncement backed by Pope Francis regarding the blessing of unions contrary to Catholic moral teaching. The statement said "God cannot bless sin." The clergy have said that they WILL bless such unions at services in about 100 different churches throughout Germany. Dr. Taylor Marshall gives analysis of the "German problem" and Pope Francis's possible responses in the weeks and months to come.

✅ Please LIKE 👍🏻 and SHARE 📲 this video on 📘 FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.

Support this Podcaster:
patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amzn.to/2ENisHk

Will you please help me share this video in 3 ways:
✅ Please click Thumbs-Up Like Button 👍🏻 to tell people this is a good video.
✅ Please SHARE 📲 this video on 📘 FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.
✅ Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell 🔔) TO DR TAYLOR MARSHALL'S YouTube 📺 CHANNEL

Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amzn.to/35fGp6k
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up