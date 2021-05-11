Pope Francis and the German Catholic Problem (Plus Blessings this week) Germany’s Catholic clergy are defying a recent Holy See pronouncement backed by Pope Francis regarding the blessing of unions … More





Germany’s Catholic clergy are defying a recent Holy See pronouncement backed by Pope Francis regarding the blessing of unions contrary to Catholic moral teaching. The statement said "God cannot bless sin." The clergy have said that they WILL bless such unions at services in about 100 different churches throughout Germany. Dr. Taylor Marshall gives analysis of the "German problem" and Pope Francis's possible responses in the weeks and months to come.



Please LIKE and SHARE this video on FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.



Support this Podcaster:

patreon.com/drtaylormarshall



Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within:



Will you please help me share this video in 3 ways:

Please click Thumbs-Up Like Button to tell people this is a good video.

Please SHARE this video on FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.

Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell ) TO DR TAYLOR MARSHALL'S YouTube CHANNEL



Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: Pope Francis and the German Catholic Problem (Plus Blessings this week)Germany’s Catholic clergy are defying a recent Holy See pronouncement backed by Pope Francis regarding the blessing of unions contrary to Catholic moral teaching. The statement said "God cannot bless sin." The clergy have said that they WILL bless such unions at services in about 100 different churches throughout Germany. Dr. Taylor Marshall gives analysis of the "German problem" and Pope Francis's possible responses in the weeks and months to come.Please LIKEand SHAREthis video onFACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.Support this Podcaster:Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amzn.to/2ENisHk Will you please help me share this video in 3 ways:Please click Thumbs-Up Like Buttonto tell people this is a good video.Please SHAREthis video onFACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell) TO DR TAYLOR MARSHALL'S YouTubeCHANNELTaylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amzn.to/35fGp6k