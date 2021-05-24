336. Teaching is necessary

Jesus is with the Apostles and he wants to find a better place to speak to the crowd gathered around him to listen to his Word. He gets into Simon Peter’s boat and asks him to paddle from the shore so that his voice is better heard:“Getting into one of the boats, the one belonging to Simon, he asked him to put out a short distance from the shore. Then he sat down and taught the crowds from the boat.” Luke, chapter 5, verse 3Simon’s boat represents the craft of the Church. And Jesus wants to teach Simon Peter that teaching is a necessity to make known the will of God. The Church, in foundation, in becoming, will be invested to teach (to evangelize) the Gospel to numerous crowds.Book: Watch with faithNormand Thomas