How to Talk About Assisted Suicide Pro-life international speaker Stephanie Gray Connors has a new book called Start with What: 10 Principles for Thinking about Assisted Suicide – she tells us how … More





Pro-life international speaker Stephanie Gray Connors has a new book called Start with What: 10 Principles for Thinking about Assisted Suicide – she tells us how we should engage and discuss this tough topic. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: How to Talk About Assisted SuicidePro-life international speaker Stephanie Gray Connors has a new book called Start with What: 10 Principles for Thinking about Assisted Suicide – she tells us how we should engage and discuss this tough topic. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.