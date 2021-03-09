With the Pope Back in Rome, EWTN Rome Correspondent Recaps His Weekend Trip to Iraq Pope Francis is back in Rome, after an apostolic journey to Iraq, where he met religious and political leaders … More





Pope Francis is back in Rome, after an apostolic journey to Iraq, where he met religious and political leaders and prayed for victims of war and persecution. The Holy Father told Iraqi Christians he can see first hand that the Church in Iraq is alive and that Christ is at work. While in the country, Pope Francis encouraged Christians in Iraq to work together in unity for a future of peace and prosperity that leaves no one behind and discriminates against no one. On Saturday, Pope Francis travelled to Southern Iraq arriving in Najaf to visit the Grand Ayatollah, Ali al-Sistani, the most influential Shiite Muslim leader who spiritually guides more than 60 percent of the Iraqi Muslims. On Sunday, the Pope travelled by helicopter to the city of Mosul, where ISIS first took root and brought the city to its knees during the war. Surrounded by rubble and ruins, the Pope spoke about how cruel that the birthplace of civilization suffered so badly because of conflict. Concluding his trip, the Holy Father celebrated Mass with an estimated 18,000 people in Erbil's soccer stadium where he joined in their love and excitement. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: With the Pope Back in Rome, EWTN Rome Correspondent Recaps His Weekend Trip to IraqPope Francis is back in Rome, after an apostolic journey to Iraq, where he met religious and political leaders and prayed for victims of war and persecution. The Holy Father told Iraqi Christians he can see first hand that the Church in Iraq is alive and that Christ is at work. While in the country, Pope Francis encouraged Christians in Iraq to work together in unity for a future of peace and prosperity that leaves no one behind and discriminates against no one. On Saturday, Pope Francis travelled to Southern Iraq arriving in Najaf to visit the Grand Ayatollah, Ali al-Sistani, the most influential Shiite Muslim leader who spiritually guides more than 60 percent of the Iraqi Muslims. On Sunday, the Pope travelled by helicopter to the city of Mosul, where ISIS first took root and brought the city to its knees during the war. Surrounded by rubble and ruins, the Pope spoke about how cruel that the birthplace of civilization suffered so badly because of conflict. Concluding his trip, the Holy Father celebrated Mass with an estimated 18,000 people in Erbil's soccer stadium where he joined in their love and excitement. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly