Beware of False Prophets: Unorthodoxy Reigns at the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress

The Los Angeles Religious Education Congress (REC) is approaching once again. Boasting an attendance of nearly 40,000, the event is considered the largest gathering of Catholics in the country. Throughout the years, it has been as infamous as it is well attended, consistently bringing together speakers who openly reject Church teaching on such timely issues as false ecumenism, transgenderism, homosexuality, women’s ordination and liberation theology. This year’s conference promises more of the same.
This is to be expected considering that it will be the first REC held under the diocese’s new Senior Director of Religious Education, Sr. Rosalia Meza, a zealous promoter of leftist schooling. Indeed, in her doctoral dissertation, she dubbed Brazilian educator, Paulo Freire an “an icon of social change through education.”www.tfp.org/beware-of-false… However, Freire’s ideas about “social change” are evident from his 1961-1962 literacy campaign in Brazil. While purporting to teach the uneducated how to read, it did more to instill the Marxist notions of class struggle than pursue any educational goals.www.tfp.org/beware-of-false…
With Sr. Meza at the helm of religious education in the diocese, faithful LA Catholics should wonder to what extent her work will mimic that of her “icon.” From this perspective, the lineup of speakers and activities planned for this year’s REC provides a lot of food for thought.
www.tfp.org/beware-of-false…
Could they be any more vague. Call them what they are, SODOMITES! They reject God.
Honestly Thor, I think more are. The ones that don't support Bergoglio, are in denial and suffering.
Bergoglio has been excommunicated.
That is clear from the articles Council of Trent.
As such he is longer pope.
( many , including myself, have concluded without doubt, that since Amoris Laetitia and the revelations concerning the failed abdication of Pope Benedict, that Bergolio has never been a valid pope . )
Unfortunately all Catholics worldwide are not yet fully aware of the satanic conduct of Antipope Francis in relation to the matter of the church’s teaching on homosexuality.
With one tip of his forked tongue Francis claims to uphold that teaching and with the other tip welcomes priests together with their homosexual partners.
www.theatlantic.com/…/408718
