Beware of False Prophets: Unorthodoxy Reigns at the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress

The Los Angeles Religious Education Congress (REC) is approaching once again. Boasting an attendance of nearly 40,000, the event is considered the largest gathering of Catholics in the country. Throughout the years, it has been as infamous as it is well attended, consistently bringing together speakers who openly reject Church teaching on such timely issues as false ecumenism, transgenderism, homosexuality, women’s ordination and liberation theology. This year’s conference promises more of the same.This is to be expected considering that it will be the first REC held under the diocese’s new Senior Director of Religious Education, Sr. Rosalia Meza, a zealous promoter of leftist schooling. Indeed, in her doctoral dissertation, she dubbed Brazilian educator, Paulo Freire an “an icon of social change through education.” www.tfp.org/beware-of-false… However, Freire’s ideas about “social change” are evident from his 1961-1962 literacy campaign in Brazil. While purporting to teach the uneducated how to read, it did more to instill the Marxist notions of class struggle than pursue any educational goals. www.tfp.org/beware-of-false… With Sr. Meza at the helm of religious education in the diocese, faithful LA Catholics should wonder to what extent her work will mimic that of her “icon.” From this perspective, the lineup of speakers and activities planned for this year’s REC provides a lot of food for thought.