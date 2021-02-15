TRADCATKNIGHT: Dark Winter: Could This Be What They Meant?

By: Eric GajewskiWe have been reading on a regular basis how the government has been preparing for a grid down scenario in this country which some Americans are completely ignorant on. We have had various “test runs” to prepare us for such a day. But what does this term mean across the globe? And what is the new world order trying to accomplish with such a grid down?