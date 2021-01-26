218. You are wondering

Jesus tells us as in John’s text:“You also are now in anguish. But I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.” John, chapter 16, verse 22Jesus seems to be saying, “Yes, maybe now you are wondering, you don’t see clearly, you throw some grain in the wind and it doesn’t seem to fall into a fertile land. But your heart will rejoice, you will be happy, because you will follow me and you will have done the will of my Father under the influence of the Holy Spirit. Be confident! Do not be afraid!”Then Jesus adds:“On that day you will not question me about anything. Amen, amen, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in my name he will give you.” John chapter 16, verse 23Questions are no longer needed when Jesus goes through our life, through our heart, when we’re connected to the source.Normand Thomas