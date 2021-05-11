The death of St.Joseph ( Part I ).

At this time, although he was not very old, St. Joseph was worn out in strength and health, after twenty years of hard work for his family, and the Lord now ordained that he was to spend his last eight year of life in illness and suffering, in order to increase his sanctity through the practice of patience and resignation. Mary therefore lovingly persuaded him to give up his work, which Jesus had been helping him to perform, often miraculously making it easier for him. Now Mary gladly volunteered to support the family, as he had done in Egypt, by spinning and weaving linen and wool, with the help of a good and loyal woman friend.Consequently she often spent the greater part of the night at work, although Jesus sometimes enabled her to accomplish a great deal in a short time. During his last years St. Joseph suffered a series of fevers, violent headaches, and a very painful rheumatism, which made him weak and helpless. As Mary observe how he bore all his sufferings with humble patience and supernatural love, her affection and admiration for him increased every day, and she joyfully labored for his support and comfort.During his last three years Joseph's illness grew worse, and Mary nurse him day and night. Several times she begged the Lord to let her take over her husband's suffering, and when his pains were keenest she obtained her Son's permission to command them to cease for a while. She also ordered her angels to console St. Joseph, which they did by appearing to him in beautiful human forms and speaking to him about God or by singing heavenly hymns for him.source: the life of mary as seen by the mystics.