It's considered one of the most important pieces of early renaissance art - the Adoration of the Mystic Lamb - or the Ghent Altarpiece. Painted by brothers Jan and Hubert van Eyck - it dates back to the early fifteenth century. Recently restored - it's gone on display in a new state-of-the-art setting - as the BBC's Tim Allman explains.