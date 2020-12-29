No Renewal: New Dublin Archbishop - More Of the Same

Francis accepted on December 29 the resignation of Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, 75, and named Ossory Bishop Dermot Farrell, 66, to succeed him.
In 1993, Farrell was appointed the assistant of his relative, Father Michael Ledwith, who was the President of Saint Patrick's College, Maynooth, the National Seminary for Ireland, which is infamous for its "homosex culture." Ledwith departed in 2002 in the midst of homosexual scandals and later left the priesthood.
Farrell served from 1996 to 2007 as the ultraliberal president of Maynooth. During his tenure, Father Charles Curran, who had lost his faculty to teach because of heresy, was invited to speak at Maynooth.
Picture: Dermot Farrell © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsQrwwjvjock
