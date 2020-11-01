Time for “Everybody”: Francis Meet His Ice-Cream Maker

Sebastián Padrón, 47, originally from La Plata, Argentina, owns an ice-cream parlour near the Vatican.Casa Santa Marta regularly orders his ice cream. Since the coronavirus, Padrón also produces traditional Argentinean food.Last week, he sent Francis a dozen meat empanadas. After that, Francis called and invited him to Santa Marta. Padrón visited last Thursday for 40 minutes with his Roman wife and two children."We were surprised because he arrived without a mask,” Padrón told LaNacion.com.ar (October 31).Francis revealed, that he didn’t expect "at all" such intense work in the Vatican.