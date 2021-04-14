Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are calling for a timeout in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. That’s because of … More

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are calling for a timeout in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. That’s because of six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot. Currents News brought in medical expert, Dr. Robert Tiballi, infectious disease specialist from The Catholic Medical Association to discuss the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine concerns. currentnews