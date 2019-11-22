Home
Pope Francis visibly emotional
Seidenspinner
51 minutes ago
via Catholic Sat "Pope Francis visibly emotional after blessing the ears of a deaf young man, after celebrating Mass for the Young Catholics of Thailand"
