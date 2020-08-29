What does Karl Marx Have To Do With The Sexual Revolution?

Paul Kengor, Ph.D., is professor of political science at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, and a New York Times bestselling author of over a dozen books. He is senior director and … More

Paul Kengor, Ph.D., is professor of political science at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, and a New York Times bestselling author of over a dozen books. He is senior director and chief academic fellow at the Institute for Faith & Freedom and formerly served as visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. His articles have appeared in publications from the Washington Post and USA Today to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. He is a longtime columnist and senior editor for The American Spectator. Kengor is an internationally recognized authority on (among other topics) Ronald Reagan, the Cold War, communism, socialism, and conservatism. Dr. Kengor is frequently interviewed by the BBC, Fox News, MSNBC, C-SPAN, NPR, EWTN, the Christian Broadcasting Network, by radio hosts such as Glenn Beck, Mark Levin, and Bill Bennett, and by TV personalities like Megyn Kelly, Bill O'Reilly, and Joe Scarborough. He often writes for National Catholic Register and Crisis Magazine. Dr. Kengor's books have been published by HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Harvard University Press, Oxford University Press, Ignatius Press, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, HarperPerennial, and many others. In 2017, he released what has been described as his "magnum opus," A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20 th Century. Among his bestsellers are the 2012 book, The Communist, and his 2004 classic, God and Ronald Reagan . Several of his books are the basis for major films, including the film, "The Divine Plan" (Robert Orlando, producer), which screened in theaters nationwide in 2019. In the summer of 2020, he will be publishing The Devil and Karl Marx (St. Benedict Press/TAN Books). Kengor is a frequent public speaker, at venues such as the Ronald Reagan Library, the Reagan Ranch Center, National Press Club, Heritage Foundation, Princeton University's James Madison Program, American Enterprise Institute, the Center for Strategic & International Studies, the Gerald Ford Library, the National Presbyterian Church, the Fulton Sheen Cultural Center, and at colleges ranging from the University of Virginia to the College of William & Mary to the Naval Academy to Notre Dame University. Kengor received his doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs and master's degree from The American University's School of International Service. He holds an honorary doctorate from Franciscan University. He and his wife, Susan, have eight children, two of which are adopted.