EWTN Bookmark - 2021-03-28 - Things Worth Dying For: Thoughts on a Life Worth Living

In his new book, Philadelphia Archbishop Emeritus Charles J. Chaput has a lot to say about what truly matters in life. He joins Doug Keck to discuss society’s obsessions, and our longing to have lives with meaning.