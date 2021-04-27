309. Peace

Paul’s salutation:“To all the beloved of God in Rome, called to be holy. Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.” Romans, chapter 1, verse 7It is realistic to say that holiness leads to grace and peace from God. Let’s continue to place our trust in Jesus and walk with him on the road to holiness. Jesus doesn’t lead us anywhere else. He is merciful and even though we are at fault, he wants us to stay with him, to improve ourselves and that he leads us to holiness.If we see people in churches who are not perfect, let’s say they’re in the right place. It’s in the Church that we find ways to improve ourselves with Jesus and with others. We are in the Church for this reason, because we know that we are sinners and we want to improve on a path of faith and hope. People are usually in Church for that reason.In the beginning, when we start going to church, it’s more our mistakes that make us not want to go back. We think we’re not worth it. On the contrary, we are worth the joy! Let’s give our sins to Jesus and walk in the Church. May we convert day after day. This is the pathway to enter eternal life.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas