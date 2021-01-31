223. A thousand and one

There are thoughts, money, hatred, fear, lack of faith that, among other things, barricades that are difficult to overcome and even bypass. There are a thousand and one impediments, but only one way to lead us to God’s Heart. When we decide to walk the road toward God, he himself removes impediments, blockages, barricades, rocks.We have just shared the importance of taking the right path with God, but it is just as important to follow the road of fraternity with our contemporaries. Jesus tells us:“What father among you would hand his son a snake when he asks for a fish?” Luke, chapter 11, verse 11Who among us would want to offer something other than Jesus and his message to people?We can continually sow the Love we receive from God. And if we gave ourselves the challenge of bringing only one new person to the Church in the next year, we would contribute to that person’s faith. Even by praying for him, and without his knowledge. We will have increased the prayer in our city and in our life. Let’s pray for a person who isn’t going to Mass. Whatever the result, don’t seek to know the result, but rest assured that Jesus will have visited him.Every person has God in them, since God created them. Often the person is ready to hear that God is in his life. He’s waiting for someone to tell him. Said in a wise, fair and simple way, often a person cannot resist the invitation to recognize the presence of God in him. It’s easy to reveal to him the joy that he has from God.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas