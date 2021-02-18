Covid-19 Vatican: Who Refused Vaccination May Be Fired

3 4 1 2

A decree of Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello (below), the President of the Pontifical Commission of the Vatican City State, specifically approved by Francis, threatens Vatican employees with “heavy penalties” if they refuse Covid-19 vaccination, FaroDiRoma.it (February 18) writes.The Vatican makes the abortion related vaccine available free of charge to all workers and their families.The decree refers to a 2011 Vatican law threatening employees who don’t submit to health examinations with "consequences of varying degrees that can go as far as the interruption of employment."It mentiones other Covid-19 rules like distancing, masks, quarantine and the prohibition of gatherings, and provides for financial penalties in case of non-compliance.This rigidity contrasts with Francis’ treatment of those who disrespect the rule of Faith: they are praised and promoted.