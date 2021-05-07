Archbishop of Tuam welcomes inclusion of Knock Shrine in prayer marathon

The Archbishop of Tuam in Ireland, Michael Neary, welcomes Pope Francis’ invitation to the International Shrine at Knock to join in May’s marathon prayer initiative for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Vatican News staff reporter



Just two months ago, Pope Francis recognised the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock as an International Marian and Eucharistic Shrine.



Now, in another important milestone, the Pope has invited this sanctuary to join the ongoing marathon prayer initiative in May to implore an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The International Shrine of Our Lady of Knock, located in the west of Ireland, is one of thirty shrines around the world to be included in the prayer initiative where the

Rosary is recited at 6:00 pm (CET) each day.



Welcoming the invitation, the Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary said, “The International Shrine of Our Lady of Knock welcomes the Holy Father’s heartfelt wish that the month of May will be dedicated to a ‘marathon’ of prayer, to ask for the end of the pandemic, which has afflicted the world for more than a year now.”



The Archbishop also commended Pope Francis’ wish “to involve all the Marian shrines around the world in this initiative, so that they may become vehicles of the prayer of the universal Church.”



General Audience appeal

In an appeal during the Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis said, “Guided by Shrines around the world, in this month of May we pray the Rosary to invoke the end of the pandemic and the resumption of social and work activities.”



Today, he continued, “the Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary in Namyang, South Korea, leads this Marian prayer. We join with those gathered at this Shrine, praying especially for children and adolescents.”



Knock, a history

The story of the apparition at Knock is a deeply symbolic and unique one, featuring the representation of the Eucharist as the risen Lord which appeared as the Lamb on the altar, standing before His Cross and surrounded by a host of angels.



On 21 August 1879, fifteen people in the village of Knock stood for two hours in the pouring rain reciting the Rosary before the Apparition scene, which also featured Our Lady, St. Joseph, and St. John the Evangelist.