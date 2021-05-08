Church Artifacts Missing for Over 30 Years After Being Stolen, Found in Italy | EWTN News Nightly After missing for 32 years, valuable Church artifacts, including a reliquary of St. Galgano, which … More





After missing for 32 years, valuable Church artifacts, including a reliquary of St. Galgano, which had been stolen, were recently discovered in Italy. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, joins to tell us about this remarkable story. Flynn explains how the theft played out back in 1989 and what the reaction was to the recent findings. He shares what will happen to the items now.