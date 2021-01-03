Clicks24
O Jesus, Thou the Beauty art
Of Angel worlds above;
Thy name is music to the heart,
Enchanting it with love.

Celestial Sweetness unalloyed!
Who eat thee hunger still;
Who drink of thee still feel a void,
Which naught but Thou can fill.

O my sweet Jesu! hear the sigh,
Which unto thee I send;
To thee mine inmost spirit cries
My being's hope and end!

Stay with us, Lord, and with thy light
Illume the soul's abyss;
Scatter the darkness of our night,
And fill the world with bliss.

O Jesu, spotless Virgin flower,
Our life and joy: to thee
Be praise, beatitude, and power,
Through all eternity.
Amen.
