O Jesus, Thou the Beauty art
Of Angel worlds above;
Thy name is music to the heart,
Enchanting it with love.
Celestial Sweetness unalloyed!
Who eat thee hunger still;
Who drink of thee still feel a void,
Which naught but Thou can fill.
O my sweet Jesu! hear the sigh,
Which unto thee I send;
To thee mine inmost spirit cries
My being's hope and end!
Stay with us, Lord, and with thy light
Illume the soul's abyss;
Scatter the darkness of our night,
And fill the world with bliss.
O Jesu, spotless Virgin flower,
Our life and joy: to thee
Be praise, beatitude, and power,
Through all eternity.
Amen.
