O Jesus, Thou the Beauty art Of Angel worlds above; Thy name is music to the heart, Enchanting it with love. Celestial Sweetness unalloyed! Who eat thee hunger still; Who drink of thee still feel a … More

O Jesus, Thou the Beauty art

Of Angel worlds above;

Thy name is music to the heart,

Enchanting it with love.



Celestial Sweetness unalloyed!

Who eat thee hunger still;

Who drink of thee still feel a void,

Which naught but Thou can fill.



O my sweet Jesu! hear the sigh,

Which unto thee I send;

To thee mine inmost spirit cries

My being's hope and end!



Stay with us, Lord, and with thy light

Illume the soul's abyss;

Scatter the darkness of our night,

And fill the world with bliss.



O Jesu, spotless Virgin flower,

Our life and joy: to thee

Be praise, beatitude, and power,

Through all eternity.

Amen.